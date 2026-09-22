CarDekho Group plans ₹3,000cr IPO, renames parent Girnar Software Limited

CarDekho Group is getting ready for its big stock market debut, planning to raise ₹3,000 crore through an IPO.

To get things rolling, they've passed a special resolution to change their parent entity's name from Girnar Software Private Limited to Girnar Software Limited, a key step for going public.

Started by Amit and Anurag Jain back in 2008, CarDekho has grown into a major player with platforms like CarDekho, BikeDekho, and Rupyy.