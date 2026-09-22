CarDekho Group plans ₹3,000cr IPO, renames parent Girnar Software Limited
CarDekho Group is getting ready for its big stock market debut, planning to raise ₹3,000 crore through an IPO.
To get things rolling, they've passed a special resolution to change their parent entity's name from Girnar Software Private Limited to Girnar Software Limited, a key step for going public.
Started by Amit and Anurag Jain back in 2008, CarDekho has grown into a major player with platforms like CarDekho, BikeDekho, and Rupyy.
CarDekho FY25 revenue ₹2,795cr, Carrum ₹300cr
The company saw its revenue jump 24% in FY25 to ₹2,795 crore while trimming net losses slightly to ₹266 crore.
Big banks like Axis Bank and Goldman Sachs are helping with the IPO process.
CarDekho is also branching out beyond car listings. They launched Carrum (a fleet management business) with Uber in 2024, already running over 3,000 vehicles and hitting a solid annual revenue pace of ₹300 crore.
All these moves are about making the brand stronger before it goes public.