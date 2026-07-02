Carlsberg moves to list Indian arm, eyes $700M IPO
What's the story
Danish brewing giant Carlsberg A/S has confidentially filed draft papers for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Indian subsidiary, according to Bloomberg. The company hopes to raise up to $700 million (approximately ₹6,600 crore) through the listing. The move comes as part of a larger trend of growing interest in India's IPO market.
Listing details
Carlsberg India to conduct secondary share sale
The upcoming IPO is likely to be a secondary share sale by Carlsberg. The company has enlisted Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, as well as the Indian arms of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. for the proposed offering. However, specifics such as size, structure and timing of this transaction are still subject to change.
Information
Carlsberg's presence in India
Carlsberg India is the second-largest beer producer in the country, with a market share of about 22%. The company entered the Indian market in 2007 and now runs 14 breweries across the country. This includes eight owned plants and six contract manufacturing units.