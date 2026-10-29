Carlsberg India files updated IPO papers with SEBI
What's the story
Carlsberg India, the Indian subsidiary of Danish brewing giant Carlsberg, has filed updated draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 86.4 million equity shares by promoter South Asian Breweries Pvt. Ltd. There is no fresh issue component in this offering, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Approval process
SEBI approved Carlsberg India's IPO on October 1
The latest development comes after SEBI approved Carlsberg India's IPO on October 1.
The company had submitted its draft offer documents to SEBI via the confidential pre-filing route on July 1.
This mechanism lets firms submit draft offer documents for review without making commercially sensitive information public immediately.
Market footprint
Carlsberg India operates with popular beer brands
Carlsberg India operates in the country with popular beer brands such as Tuborg, Carlsberg Elephant, and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc.
In FY26, the company reported a slight revenue dip of 2.2% to ₹8,708.8 crore.
However, its profits rose by an impressive 22% during this fiscal year to ₹534.51 crore.
Management team
Upcoming issue to be managed by these entities
The upcoming public issue will be managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, and JPMorgan India.
With this move, Carlsberg joins a growing list of multinational companies looking to tap into India's equity markets.
South Korean conglomerates Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics have already listed their Indian subsidiaries on the stock exchange.