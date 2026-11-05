Carnelian Small Cap NFO raises ₹632cr from 30,562 applications

The fund will invest mostly in small-cap stocks, between 65% and 100% of its assets.

There's a ₹5,000 crore cap, after which only SIPs are allowed.

Investors came from all over India, with nearly half the applications coming from beyond the top 30 cities.

Founder and Chairman Vikas Khemani highlighted that solid research and understanding of company fundamentals are key to making the most of opportunities here.

Units are allotted on November 5, and you can start buying or redeeming again on November 9.