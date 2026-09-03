Carrefour returns to India with Apparel Group after 2014 exit
Business
Carrefour, the French retail giant, is making a comeback in India with Dubai-based Apparel Group.
They are opening several new hypermarkets in Delhi-NCR soon and plan to expand into western India by next summer.
This move marks their return after leaving the country in 2014.
Carrefour aiming for 50 outlets
Carrefour will start with smaller hypermarkets (think: lots of variety, but not overwhelming), plus plans for Express and Gourmet stores.
The first big store is already open in Greater Noida, and they are aiming for 50 outlets across five years.
For now, they are focusing on building its supply chains before jumping into online shopping, so expect a mix of local and French products on shelves.