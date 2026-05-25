CarryMen carries shoppers' bags in Lajpat Nagar, ₹119 1st hour
Business
CarryMen is a new startup in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Market that lets you shop without lugging around heavy bags.
For ₹119 for the first hour, their friendly staff, armed with phone chargers and umbrellas, carry your shopping bags so you can browse stress-free.
CarryMen handled 50 bookings, rents prams
Founded by Ritu Bhandari Srivastava and Kanishka Malhotra after one of them had tough experiences shopping with a baby, CarryMen has already handled 50 bookings in five weeks and earned loyal customers who love the hands-free vibe.
They even rent out prams for kids (₹149 extra), offer stable salaried jobs to their team, and are eyeing expansion to more markets and malls.
Plus, they're testing new ideas like helping joggers by carrying essentials on Yulu bikes at Nehru Park.