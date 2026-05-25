CarryMen carries shoppers' bags in Lajpat Nagar, ₹119 1st hour

CarryMen handled 50 bookings, rents prams

Founded by Ritu Bhandari Srivastava and Kanishka Malhotra after one of them had tough experiences shopping with a baby, CarryMen has already handled 50 bookings in five weeks and earned loyal customers who love the hands-free vibe.

They even rent out prams for kids (₹149 extra), offer stable salaried jobs to their team, and are eyeing expansion to more markets and malls.

Plus, they're testing new ideas like helping joggers by carrying essentials on Yulu bikes at Nehru Park.