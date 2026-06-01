Cars24 launches Cars24 Labs with $20 million to build AI capabilities

CARS24 partners with OpenAI, ElevenLabs, AWS

Cars24 Labs will fund and support early-stage AI startups, teaming up with OpenAI, ElevenLabs, and AWS.

Thanks to their AI upgrades, car inspection times have dropped from an hour to just 15 minutes, making things way faster and more efficient.

Financially, they've cut losses by over half and hit their first profitable quarter as they gear up for a public listing in India.