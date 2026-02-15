Talent agent Casey Wasserman to sell company amid Epstein links

Casey Wasserman, a prominent American talent agent and founder of the Wasserman Group, is planning to sell his company, according to The Rolling Stone. The decision comes after documents linking him to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were made public in the US . Several high-profile clients have already left the firm since these revelations.

Controversial ties Flown on Epstein's plane, exchanged emails with Maxwell The documents revealed that Wasserman had flown on Epstein's private plane and exchanged flirtatious emails with Maxwell in 2003. Despite these revelations, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing by Epstein's victims. The emergence of his name in the files does not indicate any criminal activity whatsoever.

Apology issued Apology for past personal mistakes In light of the scandal, Wasserman has apologized for his past personal mistakes that have caused discomfort to his employees. He said, "I'm deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort." The 51-year-old also expressed regret over his communications with Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for enabling Epstein's sexual abuse of minors.

Continued tenure LA28 to keep Wasserman as chairman Despite the controversy, LA28 has decided to keep Wasserman as chairman of the 2028 games. The board found that his relationship with Maxwell was limited to previously documented communications and that he fully cooperated with an investigation. Earlier this week, singer Chappell Roan announced her decision to part ways with Wasserman over moral differences.

