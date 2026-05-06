Cashfree Payments and The Economic Times launch Startup Awards 2026
Business
Cashfree Payments and The Economic Times are rolling out the One of a Kind Startup Awards 2026 to spotlight early-stage startups shaking up India's scene with fresh ideas.
Five categories are up for grabs, including one just for AI innovators making real-world impact.
Nominations open startups get national attention
Participating startups get national attention, credibility boosts, and direct connections with investors and industry leaders.
Plus, expert judges like Vikram Chachra and Kanika Agarrwal will make sure standout startups get the recognition they deserve.
Nominations are open now, so if you're building something cool, this could be your moment.