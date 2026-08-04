Caterpillar raises 2026 sales growth forecast as revenue jumps 24%
Business
Caterpillar just raised its 2026 sales growth forecast after a standout quarter, with revenue jumping 24% to $20.54 billion.
The big driver? Surging demand for construction and power equipment needed to build artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.
Caterpillar shares surge 12%
Shares soared 12%, on track for their best day in over 17 years, if gains hold, helping lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average, too.
With a growing order backlog of $72.1 billion and profits beating expectations, Caterpillar is betting on continued momentum as AI fuels more infrastructure projects ahead.