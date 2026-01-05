Cathay Cargo ramps up India plans, sets sights on Hyderabad and Bengaluru
Cathay Cargo—the cargo arm of Cathay Pacific—is stepping up its game in India, recognizing the country's rise as a global manufacturing hub.
They already operate 13 freighter services a week to cities like Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai.
Rajesh Menon, Regional Head of Cargo, South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, says growth is thanks to government pushes like Make in India and PM Gati Shakti.
Decades in India and looking ahead
Cathay Cargo has been active in India since 1953 and recently hit an 11% jump in cargo volume—now moving about 103,000 tons by late 2025.
The boom comes from sectors like mobiles, cars, and pharma.
While there's still a bit more cargo leaving than coming in, Menon is optimistic this will even out soon as Indian manufacturing grows.
The company has indicated it could serve major hubs like Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the future, depending on market drivers.