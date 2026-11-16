Cathay Group to add 14 Airbus jets for regional growth
Cathay Group is making a big move to upgrade its fleet with 14 new Airbus jets: 11 widebody A330-900s and three A321neos.
The goal? To support the growth of the Hong Kong-based airline's regional network and enhance passenger and cargo capacity.
A321neos to power HK Express routes
These new planes build on Cathay's earlier orders and will help them keep up with growing demand.
The A321neos are also set to power short-haul routes for HK Express, its budget airline, especially in mainland China.