Budget 2026: CBI allocated ₹1,100cr to tackle modern crimes
The allocation marks a marginal increase of 4.4%

Budget 2026: CBI allocated ₹1,100cr to tackle modern crimes

By Akash Pandey
Feb 02, 2026
11:33 am
What's the story

The Central Bureau of Investigatio (CBI) has been allocated ₹1,104.98 crore in the Union Budget for 2026-27. The allocation marks a marginal increase of around 4.4% over the current fiscal year (2025-26). The additional funding is aimed at helping the CBI to tackle modern crimes and strengthen its core investigations.

Budget details

Allocation to fund modernization of training centers, forensic labs

The budget allocation for CBI will be used for a variety of purposes, including the modernization of training centers and forensic labs. It will also fund new offices and housing for staff. The CBI is no longer just dealing with traditional corruption cases but also investigating crimes related to AI, cryptocurrency scams, darknet activities, and large bank frauds.

Crime prevention

CBI's role in tackling emerging crimes

The CBI has a vital role in tackling emerging crimes, especially those involving AI, cryptocurrency, and darknet. The agency also handles conventional crimes like bank loan frauds and high-profile extradition cases pending in foreign courts. It also deals with criminal cases referred by different states, High Courts, and the Supreme Court.

