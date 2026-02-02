Budget 2026: CBI allocated ₹1,100cr to tackle modern crimes
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigatio (CBI) has been allocated ₹1,104.98 crore in the Union Budget for 2026-27. The allocation marks a marginal increase of around 4.4% over the current fiscal year (2025-26). The additional funding is aimed at helping the CBI to tackle modern crimes and strengthen its core investigations.
Budget details
Allocation to fund modernization of training centers, forensic labs
The budget allocation for CBI will be used for a variety of purposes, including the modernization of training centers and forensic labs. It will also fund new offices and housing for staff. The CBI is no longer just dealing with traditional corruption cases but also investigating crimes related to AI, cryptocurrency scams, darknet activities, and large bank frauds.
Crime prevention
CBI's role in tackling emerging crimes
The CBI has a vital role in tackling emerging crimes, especially those involving AI, cryptocurrency, and darknet. The agency also handles conventional crimes like bank loan frauds and high-profile extradition cases pending in foreign courts. It also deals with criminal cases referred by different states, High Courts, and the Supreme Court.