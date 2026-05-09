The CBI had previously raided 14 locations

CBI raids 17 locations linked to Anil Ambani-led Reliance companies

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:55 pm May 09, 202605:55 pm

What's the story

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided 17 locations in Mumbai, linked to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADA Group. The action is part of an investigation into three cases against Reliance Telecom Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. The raids were conducted at the residential premises of directors of these companies as well as office premises of intermediary firms, whose accounts were allegedly misused for diverting bank funds.