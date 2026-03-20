CBS News lays off 60 employees to adapt to changes
Business
CBS News just let go of about 60 people (around 6% of its staff) in a move to restructure and adapt to big changes in the media world.
The news was shared by Editor in Chief Bari Weiss and President Tom Cibrowski, following earlier buyouts and several recent departures from CBS Evening News.
'CBS Evening News' is losing viewers
CBS Evening News has been losing viewers, dropping below 4 million.
The show's seen a lot of anchor changes too: Tony Dokoupil is the current anchor.
CBS offered voluntary buyouts in January 2026
In January 2026, CBS offered a one-time voluntary buyout to employees (the source does not report hiring new contributors).