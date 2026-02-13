CBS News to lay off 15% staff amid industry cuts
What's the story
CBS News is planning a major round of layoffs, affecting nearly 15% of its workforce, according to Variety. The move comes as part of editor-in-chief Bari Weiss's efforts to transform the network's newsroom for the digital era. The decision follows a similar move by The Washington Post, which recently laid off around 300 journalists. This highlights the growing pressure on traditional news organizations to cut costs and adapt to new consumption habits.
Layoff details
Layoffs expected between March and May
The discussions on the scale and timing of the CBS layoffs are still ongoing, with implementation expected between March and May. Although the company has not publicly commented on this matter, sources say these talks are serious and likely to result in significant staff reductions. Some departures have already begun, with around 11 producers linked to "CBS Evening News" reportedly accepting voluntary buyouts offered last month.
Strategic shift
Weiss pushes for shift in CBS's news focus
During a recent town hall meeting, Weiss emphasized the need for CBS News to move away from "commodity" news and focus on unique, personality-driven journalism. She also announced new hires from podcasting and niche reporting backgrounds, particularly in politics and health. The potential cuts are part of a larger restructuring at Paramount Skydance, CBS's parent company, which has seen multiple rounds of layoffs since its merger.