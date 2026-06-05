CBSE awards ₹38.46cr digital marking contract to Coempt Edu Teck
CBSE in December 2025 awarded Coempt Edu Teck a ₹38.46 crore work order on Dec. 5, 2025 to handle digital marking of Class 10 and 12 board exam answer sheets, an increase of more than ₹10 crore compared to earlier tenders for the same job.
The original plan was to scan and mark about 24 million scripts for ₹28 crore, but this time, the workload was much lower than in the earlier tenders despite the higher price tag.
CBSE dropped robotic scanning, Coempt underbid
After struggling to find bidders, CBSE relaxed some rules, like dropping robotic scanning requirements, which let Coempt Edu Teck underbid competitors.
Even so, only about 10 million scripts were actually processed, making the payable amount around ₹25 crore (far less than budgeted).
A one-member committee appointed by the Union government is examining the procurement of the OSM system by CBSE.