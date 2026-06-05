CBSE awards ₹38.46cr digital marking contract to Coempt Edu Teck Business Jun 05, 2026

CBSE in December 2025 awarded Coempt Edu Teck a ₹38.46 crore work order on Dec. 5, 2025 to handle digital marking of Class 10 and 12 board exam answer sheets, an increase of more than ₹10 crore compared to earlier tenders for the same job.

The original plan was to scan and mark about 24 million scripts for ₹28 crore, but this time, the workload was much lower than in the earlier tenders despite the higher price tag.