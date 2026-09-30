CCAvenue rolls out Apple Pay across merchants for Apple devices
Business
CCAvenue just rolled out Apple Pay across its merchant network, so you can now use your iPhone or Apple Watch for in-store payments and your iPhone and iPad to pay online or through apps, with Mac coming soon.
This update is all about making checkout smoother and more convenient for anyone using Apple devices.
Encrypted payments, AvenuesAI 504000cr FY26
With this integration, your card details stay private: Apple Pay uses encrypted codes instead of sharing actual card numbers.
It also means CCAvenue meets strict security standards.
The timing lines up with Apple Pay's official launch in India, adding to CCAvenue's more than 200 payment options.
Meanwhile, its parent company AvenuesAI processed ₹5.04 trillion in transactions in FY26, showing just how big digital payments have become here.