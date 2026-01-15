CCI warns Apple: Fix App Store rules or face action
Business
India's competition watchdog (CCI) just issued a final warning to Apple—or said it could act unilaterally.
After waiting over a year for responses to the investigation, the CCI says it's done being patient and could act on its own if Apple keeps stalling.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about Apple—it's about how global tech giants play by Indian rules.
The CCI wants to crack down on anti-competitive behavior, and new rules mean fines could reach billions, based on worldwide revenue.
Apple's challenge heads to court later this month, and whatever happens could set the tone for how other multinational companies and sectors are treated in India too.