CDSL profit slips to ₹80.22cr as revenue rises 17.1%

CDSL crosses 18cr demat accounts FY26

Even with thinner margins and a smaller operating cushion (down to 44.4%), CDSL crossed a big milestone: over 18 crore demat accounts in FY26, a sign that more Indians are getting into the markets.

CEO Nehal Vora called this a reflection of growing trust.

Meanwhile, CDSL is proposing a final dividend of ₹12.75 per share, despite its stock sliding nearly 12% so far this year.