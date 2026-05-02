CDSL profit slips to ₹80.22cr as revenue rises 17.1%
Business
CDSL, the company that keeps track of your demat accounts, saw its profit fall by 20% this quarter, even though its revenue actually grew by 17.1%.
Profit slipped to ₹80.22 crore from last year's ₹100.31 crore, while revenue climbed to ₹262.85 crore.
CDSL crosses 18cr demat accounts FY26
Even with thinner margins and a smaller operating cushion (down to 44.4%), CDSL crossed a big milestone: over 18 crore demat accounts in FY26, a sign that more Indians are getting into the markets.
CEO Nehal Vora called this a reflection of growing trust.
Meanwhile, CDSL is proposing a final dividend of ₹12.75 per share, despite its stock sliding nearly 12% so far this year.