Cease-fire hopes lift Indian markets, Sensex up 534, ₹449L/cr
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex jumped 534 points and Nifty crossed the 23,900 mark early Friday.
This rally was powered by optimism around possible Iran-US cease-fire talks, which got investors feeling positive.
The total market value shot up by over ₹4 lakh crore, hitting ₹449 lakh crore.
Global stocks rise, India smallcaps gain
Hopes for a weekend breakthrough in Iran-US talks lifted not just India but global markets too: Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi, and China's Shanghai Composite all saw gains.
Oil prices stayed below $100 per barrel (good news for everyone), and India's small and midcap stocks rose over 1%.
Top gainers included Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints, all up nearly 2%.
Even sector indices like Nifty Auto and PSU Bank joined the party with solid gains.