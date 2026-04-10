Cease-fire hopes lift Indian markets, Sensex up 534, ₹449L/cr

Global stocks rise, India smallcaps gain

Hopes for a weekend breakthrough in Iran-US talks lifted not just India but global markets too: Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi, and China's Shanghai Composite all saw gains.

Oil prices stayed below $100 per barrel (good news for everyone), and India's small and midcap stocks rose over 1%.

Top gainers included Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints, all up nearly 2%.

Even sector indices like Nifty Auto and PSU Bank joined the party with solid gains.