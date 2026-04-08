Ceasefire between US and Iran lifts MCX gold and silver

Traders reallocate as volatility persists

Traders are shifting their investments as global conditions change (think falling oil prices and currency swings) even though safe-haven demand usually dips when things calm down.

Manoj Kumar Jain says volatility is likely to stick around thanks to the dollar index and upcoming Fed updates.

He also points out that gold could bounce between ₹147,200-₹155,000 and silver between ₹224,000-₹244,000 for now.