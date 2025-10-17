Central Bank of India profit jumps 33%: What's the catch

The bank's total business grew 14.4% to over ₹7.38 lakh crore, with deposits rising by 13.4%. More importantly, they managed to cut their bad loans and set aside much less money for potential losses—loan loss provisions dropped by 58%. As a result, both gross and net non-performing assets improved noticeably.

Interim dividend of ₹1 per share declared

This isn't just another bank update. It shows how Central Bank of India is getting stronger by cleaning up its finances and rewarding shareholders (there's a 2% interim dividend too).

If you're curious about how Central Bank of India is changing or thinking about investing someday, this is worth a quick look.