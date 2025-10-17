Weekly funding roundup: Indian startups pull in $676 million

Zepto's massive funding round

Zepto, the quick commerce platform, led the charge with $450 million raised, boosting its valuation from $5 billion to $7 billion.

Kuku FM, an audio and video content platform, brought in $85 million, now valued at $550 million.

Dezerv, a digital wealth management platform, secured ₹350 crore from top investors like Premji Invest and Accel, showing how much faith there is in India's growing digital finance scene.