Weekly funding roundup: Indian startups pull in $676 million
Between October 11-17, 2025, Indian startups pulled in $676.1 million—about 10 times more than the same week last year.
Even though there were fewer deals (20 this year vs. 33 last year), the rounds were much bigger than usual.
Zepto's massive funding round
Zepto, the quick commerce platform, led the charge with $450 million raised, boosting its valuation from $5 billion to $7 billion.
Kuku FM, an audio and video content platform, brought in $85 million, now valued at $550 million.
Dezerv, a digital wealth management platform, secured ₹350 crore from top investors like Premji Invest and Accel, showing how much faith there is in India's growing digital finance scene.