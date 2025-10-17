Reliance Retail's Q2 profit jumps 21.8% to ₹3,457cr

Reliance Retail just posted a 21.8% jump in profit for July-September 2024, hitting ₹3,457 crore. Thanks to strong demand for groceries, fashion, and electronics during the festive season, their revenue also climbed 19% to ₹79,128 crore.

Grocery, fashion, electronics sales on the rise Grocery sales shot up by 23%, while fashion and lifestyle grew 22%.

Electronics weren't far behind with an 18% boost—helped by GST cuts and new launches.

Basically, people shopped more across the board.

New stores and digital growth Reliance opened 412 new stores this quarter (now at nearly 20,000 nationwide) and expanded its reach to over 369 million customers.

JioMart's digital push paid off too—a massive 120% jump in customers brought in nearly six million new users from over a thousand cities.