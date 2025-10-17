India Cements bounces back with ₹9 crore profit

By cutting expenses—especially on power, fuel, and freight—the company trimmed costs by nearly ₹180 crore compared to last year. Capacity use stayed steady between 60% and 75%, showing they're making the most of their resources.

India Cements is gearing up for a ₹440 crore expansion over the next two years, aiming to boost production at its Chennai and Dalavoi plants.

With demand for cement rising as India builds more infrastructure, the company's betting big on future growth.