Explainer: Why multi-asset funds are gaining traction this Diwali

Top picks in 2025 so far

Even with 2025's market ups and downs, top multi-asset funds pulled in over 15% returns, while even the laggards managed around 6-7%.

Their built-in rebalancing means you don't get hit with capital gains tax every time assets shift, making them a smart pick for anyone wanting to grow their money without a tax headache.

Experts recommend putting about 20-35% of your portfolio here for smoother rides during market dips.