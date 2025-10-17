Explainer: Why multi-asset funds are gaining traction this Diwali
Kicking off Samvat 2082, multi-asset funds are catching the eye of investors.
These funds mix things up—putting money in stocks, bonds, and gold (with some also including silver)—to spread out risk and keep returns steadier, even when markets get bumpy.
Top picks in 2025 so far
Even with 2025's market ups and downs, top multi-asset funds pulled in over 15% returns, while even the laggards managed around 6-7%.
Their built-in rebalancing means you don't get hit with capital gains tax every time assets shift, making them a smart pick for anyone wanting to grow their money without a tax headache.
Experts recommend putting about 20-35% of your portfolio here for smoother rides during market dips.
Fund managers tweak mixes to catch growth while dodging risks
With gold and silver prices soaring more than 50% in the past year, these commodities have boosted fund performance—adding roughly 5% extra returns.
Fund managers also tweak mixes to catch growth while dodging big risks, so these funds can be a solid long-term base if you want stability but don't want to stress over daily market swings.