Central government employees seek ₹69,000 minimum from Eighth Pay Commission
Central government employees have just put forward their wishlist for the Eighth Pay Commission, and it's all about keeping up with today's cost of living.
They're pushing for a minimum basic salary of ₹69,000, a higher fitment factor (3.83), and the dearness allowance merged with basic pay once it hits 25%, all to help fight inflation.
Central government staff seek 6% raises
But it's not only about salaries. Employees are also calling for bigger annual raises (6% instead of 3%), a simpler pay matrix to make career growth easier, especially for those in lower positions, and more family-friendly policies like better paternity leave and recognizing five-member families.
Pensioners could see benefits aligned with these new changes too, potentially impacting over 11 million people if approved.