Central government moves closer to implementing national floor wage framework
Business
Big update for workers: the central government is moving closer to implementing a national floor wage framework, aiming to make sure no one gets paid below basic living standards.
This means the Director General of the Labour Bureau will now officially calculate cost-of-living allowances and factor in discounted essentials provided at workplaces.
Center will set region-specific floor wages
The Center will set region-specific floor wages, so pay reflects local living costs: states can't go lower than these new benchmarks.
This should help fix long-standing pay gaps between different parts of India.
Plus, the Labor Ministry just issued 13 notifications to boost worker rights, covering equal remuneration, fair wage standards, and dispute handling.