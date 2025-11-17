Centre approves ₹7,172cr investment for electronics component manufacturing

The Indian government has approved 17 projects worth ₹7,172 crore under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The move is part of India's strategy to boost high-value component production. The approved projects are expected to generate a cumulative production value of around ₹65,111 crore. This approval comes as a major step in strengthening India's position as an electronics manufacturing hub.

Scheme details ECMS: A strategic initiative to boost electronics manufacturing The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) is a strategic initiative by the Indian government to promote domestic production of electronic components. The scheme aims at reducing dependence on imports, enhancing self-sufficiency, and making India a global player in the electronics supply chain. Under this scheme, financial support is provided to eligible companies for setting up or expanding their manufacturing facilities in India.

Minister's remarks Union IT Minister emphasizes quality and design in electronics manufacturing Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed on the need to build design teams, ensure 'Six Sigma' quality standards in all products, and partner with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects. "The Quality systems will be a key part of evaluation process," he said. He also highlighted the importance of good supply chain control amid evolving geopolitics and geoeconomics challenges.