Centre approves ₹7,172cr investment for electronics component manufacturing
What's the story
The Indian government has approved 17 projects worth ₹7,172 crore under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The move is part of India's strategy to boost high-value component production. The approved projects are expected to generate a cumulative production value of around ₹65,111 crore. This approval comes as a major step in strengthening India's position as an electronics manufacturing hub.
Scheme details
ECMS: A strategic initiative to boost electronics manufacturing
The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) is a strategic initiative by the Indian government to promote domestic production of electronic components. The scheme aims at reducing dependence on imports, enhancing self-sufficiency, and making India a global player in the electronics supply chain. Under this scheme, financial support is provided to eligible companies for setting up or expanding their manufacturing facilities in India.
Minister's remarks
Union IT Minister emphasizes quality and design in electronics manufacturing
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed on the need to build design teams, ensure 'Six Sigma' quality standards in all products, and partner with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects. "The Quality systems will be a key part of evaluation process," he said. He also highlighted the importance of good supply chain control amid evolving geopolitics and geoeconomics challenges.
Skill development
New skilling framework for electronics manufacturing in the pipeline
Vaishnaw also announced that a new skilling framework for electronics manufacturing is in the works. This move is aimed at equipping the workforce with necessary skills to meet global standards and demands in electronics production. The 17 projects approved in this second tranche take the total number of projects under ECMS to 24, further strengthening India's commitment toward boosting its electronics manufacturing sector.