Centre approves trials of ₹10, ₹20 polymer notes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed the government's approval of the proposal, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

However, she clarified that this doesn't mean an immediate phasing out of paper currency in these denominations.

The RBI has proposed that polymer notes will be issued along with existing paper substrate-based banknotes, not replacing them entirely.

This phased approach will help assess how well polymer notes perform in real-world circulation before broader adoption across other denominations.