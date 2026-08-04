Centre considers raising ESIC wage cap from ₹21,000 to ₹30,000
The Union Government is considering raising the wage cap for insurance benefits from ₹21,000 to ₹30,000.
This was discussed at a meeting in New Delhi on August 4, 2026, chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Trade union reps were all for it, saying it's time the ceiling matched rising minimum wages.
ESIC cap hike could add 50L
If approved, the higher cap could bring over 50 lakh more workers under ESIC's health and social security cover, on top of the current 3.8 crore people already covered.
Union leaders like S. Durairaj pointed out that many state minimum wages have already passed the old limit and urged quick action.
Meanwhile, unions pushed back against ESIC's idea to tie up with primary health centers for worker treatment, saying PHCs are always available to the public in States.