Centre extends PM-KISAN for 5 years with ₹3.15L crore outlay
What's the story
The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme by five years, until the fiscal year 2030-31. The total outlay for this extended period is ₹3,15,614 crore. Launched on February 24, 2019, PM-KISAN is a centrally sponsored scheme to provide assured income support to farmers across India.
Support details
Each eligible farmer family gets ₹6,000 annually
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, each eligible farmer family gets an annual financial assistance of ₹6,000.
This amount is distributed in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
The money is transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
Beneficiary reach
Economic stability to farmer families
The extension of the PM-KISAN scheme is expected to benefit millions of farmers across India.
The financial assistance provided under this scheme has been instrumental in providing economic stability to farmer families.
It has also contributed toward improving their standard of living by giving them a steady source of income throughout the year.