Dearness allowance for central government employees hiked by 2%

The Indian government has approved a 2% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees. The decision was taken during a Union Cabinet meeting today. The move by the Centre comes amid demands from employee bodies for major changes in the pay structure under the proposed 8th Pay Commission.

Pay structure demands Employee bodies demand higher fitment factor The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has demanded a higher fitment factor of 3.83 under the proposed 8th Pay Commission. If approved, this could raise the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to nearly ₹69,000. The NC-JCM has also suggested widening the definition of "family" for pay calculations to include dependent parents and capping pay disparity while increasing increments and inflation-linked allowances.

Fund approval Cabinet approves ₹13,000cr Sovereign Maritime Fund Apart from the DA hike, the Cabinet is also said to have approved a Sovereign Maritime Fund with a corpus of ₹13,000 crore. The fund aims to offer stable and affordable insurance cover for Indian-flagged vessels as well as those coming to India or originating from it. The move is part of the government's efforts to bolster maritime security and safety.

Advertisement