Why Modi government may liberalize FDI in plantation sector
What's the story
The Indian government is mulling changes to its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in the plantation sector, particularly focusing on commercial crops like bananas. The move is aimed at boosting exports and attracting more investments into this industry. According to an official from the Commerce and Industry Ministry, stakeholder consultations are currently underway regarding this potential liberalization of FDI norms.
Policy details
Current status of FDI in plantation sector
Under the existing rules, 100% FDI through the automatic route is allowed in tea plantations, coffee, rubber, cardamom, palm, and olive oil tree plantations.
However, no other plantation sector or activity allows for FDI.
Despite being the world's largest banana producer with over 30 million tons annually, India only has a 1% share in global banana exports.
Export ambitions
Growth in banana exports and potential markets
In 2024-25, India exported bananas worth $377.5 million, marking a year-on-year growth of around 30%. The government hopes to push this figure to $1 billion in the coming years.
Major markets for Indian bananas include Iran, Iraq, UAE, Oman, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Maldives, among others.
Other countries like the US, Russia, Japan, Germany, China, the Netherlands, the UK, and France also offer huge export potential for Indian bananas.