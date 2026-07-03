Centre plans ₹20,000cr EV incentive scheme for private buses

Incentive details

Financing measures being considered for the scheme

The proposed scheme will include a two-pronged incentive package of financing and administrative support. Financing measures such as interest subvention, viability gap funding, and other mechanisms are being considered to provide affordable credit for private fleet operators. The government may launch the scheme with an initial allocation and provide additional funds later if needed. However, charging infrastructure is unlikely to be covered under this scheme as separate government support is already available for it.