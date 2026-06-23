Centre plans subsidized tomato sales as prices hit ₹92/kg

Subsidized sales

Government intervention to start in select areas

The government plans to sell tomatoes at ₹35-45 per kg through outlets run by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and other cooperative networks. This move comes as part of a larger strategy to tackle rising inflation, which has been driven by steep tomato prices among other things. The intervention is likely to start in select areas of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai before expanding further based on market conditions.