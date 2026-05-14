Centre plans tax cuts for foreign bond investors

The Indian government is considering a major tax cut on the country's bonds for foreign investors. The move, which is being pushed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) , aims to bring India's policies in line with global standards and attract more capital inflows. The Finance Ministry is said to be seriously considering this recommendation, as part of efforts to curb the depreciation of the Indian rupee.

Market impact 10-year bond yield falls to 7% The potential tax cut has already started showing its effect on the Indian market. The 10-year bond yield fell by as much as five basis points to 7% after the news broke. This indicates that a reduction in taxes on foreign investments could help stabilize the rupee and give a much-needed boost to India's bond market.

Currency performance Indian rupee has lost over 6% against US dollar The Indian rupee has been Asia's worst-performing currency in 2026, losing over 6% against the US dollar. The situation is further aggravated by rising oil prices due to the ongoing Iran war. To counter this, policymakers have taken defensive measures like capping trading positions and are now looking at attracting capital inflows as a way to finance a larger import bill.

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Tax concerns Current taxation on foreign investments in India Foreign investors in India are subject to both short-term and long-term capital gains taxes, depending on their jurisdiction. The country has agreements with several nations that allow some investors to benefit from lower rates. However, interest income from coupon payments is taxed at around 20%, which has drawn criticism for being much higher than other emerging markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and South Africa.

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