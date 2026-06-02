Centre raises 3.6L/cr in April 2026, foreign inflows net 1940.59cr
India's central government kicked off April 2026 by raising ₹3.6 lakh crore from within the country, almost twice as much as last year.
This big jump in funds is set to power up infrastructure, welfare programs, and new projects for the start of FY27.
On top of that, money coming in from abroad improved too, turning last year's losses into a net gain of ₹1,940.59 crore.
Government keeps FY27 deficit at 4.3%
A lot of this funding came from everyday sources like the National Small Savings Fund and Public Provident Fund, showing people are still putting their trust (and money) into government-backed savings.
Even with some outflows in market borrowings and small savings securities, the government is keeping its finances steady and sticking to its fiscal deficit goal of 4.3% of GDP for FY27, meaning more support for projects that matter across the country.