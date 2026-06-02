Centre raises 3.6L/cr in April 2026, foreign inflows net 1940.59cr

Government keeps FY27 deficit at 4.3%

A lot of this funding came from everyday sources like the National Small Savings Fund and Public Provident Fund, showing people are still putting their trust (and money) into government-backed savings.

Even with some outflows in market borrowings and small savings securities, the government is keeping its finances steady and sticking to its fiscal deficit goal of 4.3% of GDP for FY27, meaning more support for projects that matter across the country.