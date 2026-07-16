Centre raises diesel, ATF export duties

The government has hiked the export duty on diesel from ₹8.5 per liter to ₹15.5 per liter and on ATF from ₹7.5 per liter to ₹14.5 per liter.

The changes come as crude oil prices have surged amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran this week.

Brent crude touched nearly $85 a barrel before easing slightly, after US President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and Iran retaliated with strikes against US infrastructure in the region.