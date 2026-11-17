Centre raises windfall tax on diesel, jet fuel exports
What's the story
The Indian government has increased the export duty on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The move comes as part of a fortnightly review of petroleum product duties amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The Finance Ministry's notifications confirmed the changes, which were effective from November 16. The special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports was raised from ₹11.5 to ₹14 per liter while that on ATF was hiked from ₹11 to ₹12.5 per liter.
Duty status
Petrol export duty remains unchanged
Despite the hike in diesel and ATF export duties, the petrol export duty remains unchanged.
Both the SAED and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on petrol exports continue to be zero.
This is in line with the government's strategy to ensure adequate domestic supplies while preventing exporters from taking undue advantage of price differences in overseas markets.
Background
Government first imposed export duties on March 27, 2026
The government first imposed export duties on petrol, diesel, and ATF on March 27, 2026. The move was aimed at curbing exports and ensuring domestic availability of petroleum products in light of the West Asia crisis.
These rates are reviewed every two weeks based on average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF since the last review.
Supply diversification
India is heavily dependent on West Asia for crude oil
India is heavily dependent on West Asia for crude oil supplies.
Before the conflict, nearly half of its crude oil imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking the Persian Gulf to global markets.
However, disruptions to commercial shipping through this strait forced India to diversify its crude oil sources while managing additional supply risks.