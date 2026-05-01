The new rates are ₹23 per liter for diesel

Centre slashes export duties on diesel, aviation turbine fuel

By Mudit Dube 01:02 pm May 01, 202601:02 pm

What's the story

The Indian government has announced a reduction in export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The new rates are ₹23 per liter for diesel and ₹33 per liter for ATF. This is a major cut from the previous rates of ₹55.5 per liter for diesel and ₹42 per liter for ATF. However, there is no change in the domestic tax rates on petrol and diesel or on petrol exports which remain duty-free.