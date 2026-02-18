Centricity WealthTech appoints ex-Tata Digital AI head as CTO

Centricity WealthTech, a fast-growing wealth management startup, has named Kamal Kishore as its new Chief AI and Technology Officer starting September 2025. The company hopes his tech expertise will help supercharge their AI capabilities both in India and globally. Kishore previously led AI Engineering at Tata Digital.

Kishore's mandate at Centricity Kishore will be driving Centricity's push to make wealth management smarter and more personal—think AI tools that give users tailored investment experiences.

The goal is to make managing money easier and more transparent for everyone, not just the ultra-rich.

Kishore's experience and expertise With over 22 years in tech across big names like Expedia Group, S&P Global, and NatWest (in India, the US, and UK), Kishore specializes in building real-world AI systems.

He's known for turning complex data into useful products—skills he'll now bring to Centricity.