AI chipmaker Cerebras soars 68% in NASDAQ debut

Cerebras Systems, a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, made a stellar debut on the NASDAQ . The company's shares opened at $350, significantly higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of $185. By the end of Thursday's trading session, Cerebras's stock had closed up by an impressive 68% at $311.07. This puts the company's market cap at around $95 billion.

Fundraising details Cerebras's IPO raises $5.55 billion Cerebras sold 30 million shares in its IPO, raising a whopping $5.55 billion. This is the biggest IPO for a US tech company since Uber's debut in 2019. If underwriters take their option to purchase an additional 4.5 million shares, total proceeds could go up to $6.38 billion. The stock opened at $350, hit a high of $386 before drifting lower during Thursday's trading session.

Market impact Semiconductor companies benefit from AI boom Cerebras, a Silicon Valley-based company, is riding the wave of the AI boom. The demand for AI agents that can perform tasks automatically has driven up demand for NVIDIA's powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) and traditional central processing units (CPUs). This trend has also benefited other semiconductor companies like Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Micron.

Advertisement

Financial performance Impressive financial turnaround for Cerebras Cerebras's revenue skyrocketed by 76% last year to $510 million, with a net income of $88 million. This is a major turnaround from the loss of $481.6 million it posted a year earlier. Despite NVIDIA being its biggest hardware competitor, Cerebras claims to have speed and price advantages over their graphics processing units (GPUs) due to architectural differences.

Advertisement