Cerebras raises 2026 revenue outlook to $880-$890 million and lifts margins
Business
Cerebras just bumped up its 2026 revenue outlook, now aiming for $880 million to $890 million as demand for its AI chips keeps climbing.
The company also raised its adjusted gross margin forecast and says its giant wafer-scale chip is giving NVIDIA some real competition in speeding up AI tasks.
Cerebras Q2 revenue up 74.3%
In the second quarter, Cerebras saw a huge 74.3% jump in revenue and managed to shrink its losses a lot compared to last year.
A massive $20 billion multi-year deal with OpenAI nearly quadrupled its cloud and services income this quarter.
With $25.4 billion still in contract commitments, Cerebras is planning to more than triple revenue in 2027 by ramping up chip production and taking on the big players in the AI world.