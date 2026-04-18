Cerebras Systems files for US IPO after 2025 pause

Cerebras signs $20B OpenAI deal

Cerebras builds special chips for AI that don't rely on the usual memory tech, catching the eye of big players like OpenAI (which signed a $20 billion deal with them).

Its revenue rose to $510 million from $290.3 million, and it swung from a loss to earning $1.38 a share.

Cerebras aims to list on Nasdaq under "CBRS."