Cerebras Systems files for US IPO after 2025 pause
Business
Cerebras Systems, a rising star in AI chips and a rival to NVIDIA, just filed for an IPO in the U.S.,.
After pausing its first attempt in 2025, they're jumping back in as AI hype heats up and more tech companies head to Wall Street.
Cerebras signs $20B OpenAI deal
Cerebras builds special chips for AI that don't rely on the usual memory tech, catching the eye of big players like OpenAI (which signed a $20 billion deal with them).
Its revenue rose to $510 million from $290.3 million, and it swung from a loss to earning $1.38 a share.
Cerebras aims to list on Nasdaq under "CBRS."