Cerebras Systems plans $4 billion IPO at $40 billion valuation

Cerebras Nasdaq ticker to be CBRS

Cerebras's superpowerful chips are designed to handle massive data loads, putting them in direct competition with NVIDIA.

After raising $1 billion in February and addressing concerns about relying too much on Abu Dhabi's G42 for revenue, Cerebras now looks set for a strong debut.

The company's shares will be listed as CBRS on Nasdaq, and there's already more than $10 billion in potential orders, so investors seem pretty excited about what comes next.