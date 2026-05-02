Cerebras Systems plans $4 billion IPO at $40 billion valuation
Business
Cerebras Systems, a major player in AI chips, is planning to go public and raise up to $4 billion, shooting for a $40 billion valuation.
With everyone racing to build better AI tech, Cerebras is teaming up with big banks like Morgan Stanley and UBS to launch its IPO soon.
Cerebras Nasdaq ticker to be CBRS
Cerebras's superpowerful chips are designed to handle massive data loads, putting them in direct competition with NVIDIA.
After raising $1 billion in February and addressing concerns about relying too much on Abu Dhabi's G42 for revenue, Cerebras now looks set for a strong debut.
The company's shares will be listed as CBRS on Nasdaq, and there's already more than $10 billion in potential orders, so investors seem pretty excited about what comes next.