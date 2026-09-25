CFTC allows regulated firms to invest in tokenized assets

Firms using private blockchains can skip old-school paperwork, while those on public blockchains need backup plans for record access if things go wrong.

This move comes after the US Senate's failure last week to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, so the CFTC is stepping up with its own rules.

As CFTC Chairman Mike Selig put it, "I'm pleased to see staff update these frequently asked questions consistent with the agency's ongoing efforts to provide regulatory clarity for the crypto industry."