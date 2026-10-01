CFTC proposes federal opt-in framework for retail leveraged crypto exchanges
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) just proposed a big change for crypto exchanges offering leveraged or margined digital asset trading to retail customers, aiming to let them opt into a federal framework rather than automatically move every exchange into one clear federal system.
This comes after Congress couldn't agree on broader crypto laws, so the CFTC is stepping in to give the market some much-needed clarity.
'Crypto asset market' would require proof-of-reserves
The proposed "crypto asset market" category for exchanges offering leveraged trades to everyday users would require stricter rules: think anti-manipulation policies and proof-of-reserves checks.
The CFTC has proposed a new "crypto asset market" category for exchanges offering leveraged trades to everyday users that would require stricter rules: think anti-manipulation policies and proof-of-reserves checks.