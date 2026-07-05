CG Power ships 1st semiconductors from Sanand, plans 16 million daily

CG Power Sanand site 1 million daily

The Sanand facility is expected to have a capacity of about one million chips daily, focusing on packaging and testing.

A second facility is already in progress. This will boost production by another 15 million chips each day and could create up to 10,000 jobs.

The launch event got some serious attention too: Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showed up to highlight how important this is for India's tech future.