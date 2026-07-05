CG Power ships 1st semiconductors from Sanand, plans 16 million daily
CG Power just sent out its first shipment of semiconductor chips from its new Sanand facility in Gujarat, and it's a pretty major moment for India's tech scene.
The company is teaming up with Japan's Renesas Electronics, which received this first batch.
Looking ahead, CG Power plans to ramp up production to 16 million chips per day and reach top industry standards within the next couple of years.
CG Power Sanand site 1 million daily
The Sanand facility is expected to have a capacity of about one million chips daily, focusing on packaging and testing.
A second facility is already in progress. This will boost production by another 15 million chips each day and could create up to 10,000 jobs.
The launch event got some serious attention too: Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showed up to highlight how important this is for India's tech future.